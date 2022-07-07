eStar signs with Bolton Wanderers as official electric commercial vehicle supplier

Mercedes-Benz truck and van franchise partner eStar has become the official electric commercial vehicle supplier for Bolton Wanderers.

It’s part of an exclusive three-season deal for the company, which has the manufacturer’s truck and van franchise for the north-west of England and north Wales.

The agreement, which includes prominent branding across three huge advertising hoardings, four perimeter advertising hoardings and one-minute LED advertising at all league home games, is being hailed as a first of its kind for eStar and the EFL League One club.

Steve Bridge, managing director of eStar, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with Bolton Wanderers FC, particularly to support them with their electric commercial vehicle ambition.

‘The club had a fantastic 2021/22 season, so I am especially pleased to be working with them at this exciting time.

‘We know that there are many commercial vehicle owners and drivers that follow the club, so the partnership feels very aligned and relevant.’

Mike Pink, chief commercial officer at Bolton Wanderers, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be working with eStar for the upcoming season and thank them for their commitment to Bolton Wanderers.

‘They provide a great service to electric commercial vehicle owners and businesses, and we’re pleased to be partnering with them to raise awareness about what they can offer to our own supporters.’

eStar, which is owned by Sid Sadique and Ali Sharifi, saved 350 jobs when it took over sites in Warrington, Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke and Deeside from Roanza, which had gone into administration in 2020.

Bridge appeared on Car Dealer Live in July 2021, where he said he couldn’t see commercial vehicle sales ever being purely online.

You can watch his interview by clicking on the video at the top of this story.