eStar Truck & Van wins recognition as inspiring place to work

Mercedes-Benz truck and van franchise partner eStar is celebrating being named one of the most inspiring workplaces in the EMEA region.

The business, which is based in the north-west of England and north Wales, was placed at number 48 by the Inspiring Workplaces Group in its inaugural top 50 list for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

An independent expert panel measured six key elements: culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and diversity, communication, and employee experience.

The business, which is owned by Sid Sadique and Ali Sharifi, saved 350 jobs when it took over sites in Warrington, Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke and Deeside from Roanza, which had gone into administration in 2020.

Steve Bridge, managing director of eStar, said: ‘To place within the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in the EMEA region within 18 months of establishing eStar is an exceptional achievement and a fantastic recognition of all the hard work and teamwork that we have achieved together.’

Matt Manners, founder of the Inspiring Workplaces Group, added: ‘Congratulations to the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces – it’s a historic moment.

‘This year, the competition for an Inspiring Workplaces Award is the strongest that we have ever seen. We think that this is brilliant news, indicative of positive, meaningful change throughout the world of work.’

Bridge appeared on Car Dealer Live in July 2021, where he said he couldn’t see commercial vehicle sales ever being purely online.

