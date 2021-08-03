eStar Truck & Van reinforces commitment to north-west with seven-figure investment in sites

Mercedes-Benz commercial dealer eStar Truck & Van is ploughing a seven-figure sum into sites in the north-west of England.

State-of-the-art van and truck buildings are going up at Alchemy Business Park in Knowsley, next to the A580 East Lancs Road, are due to be completed by the end of the year, with the truck element acting as eStar’s head office as well.

Meanwhile, eStar’s Trafford Park site is undergoing an extensive renovation, which is set to be finished by September and will feature a new reception and waiting area.

The Knowsley base will eventually house eStar’s Liverpool and Warrington teams, giving them a far better working environment as well as an improved customer space, said the commercial dealer.

The exact figure being spent hasn’t been disclosed but Steve Bridge, the new managing director of eStar, said: ‘The importance of providing our team with the right environment, rewards, recognition and tools for the job is non-negotiable for us, as internal service quality is front and centre.

‘This vital link in the service profit chain underpins all our decision-making at eStar.

‘Our plan for Knowsley also ensures that all our locations match our ambitions to deliver an unrivalled service to our customers.’

He added: ‘The impressive site provides us with the perfect facility to expand into.

‘It enables us to welcome our truck customers to one building and our van customers to the other, which means we can continue to deliver the quality service our customers expect but also provide dedication to best suit their needs.

‘It goes without saying that to get both buildings at Knowsley up and running is a huge undertaking, as well as the upheaval of renovating Trafford Park, with significant investment needed, but these are investments which we believe are absolutely worth making.’

Bridge recently appeared on Car Dealer Live, where he said he couldn’t see commercial vehicle sales ever being purely online. You can watch his interview by clicking on the video at the top of this story.