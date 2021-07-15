EU puts forward proposal that would effectively ban new non-electric cars from 2035

The European Union has followed the example set by the British government by putting forward a proposal that would effectively ban the sale of new non-electric vehicles.

The European Commission – the executive branch of the EU – has proposed that car makers must cut their fleet CO2 by 55 per cent by 2030 before achieving net zero by 2035.

Several countries have already announced plans to halt the sale of new petrol and diesel models, including the UK.

The EU proposal would achieve the same goal, as any manufacturer still selling new vehicles that emit CO2 after 2035 would likely face heavy fines.

In the United Kingdom, it will be illegal to sell new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, but hybrid models will still be allowed until 2035, when all new models being sold must be zero-emission.

In preparation for increased electrification, the EU has also proposed legislation that would force countries to install public charging points no more than 37 miles apart on major roads by 2025.

It suggests there will be 3.5m public charging stations by 2030, reaching 16.3 million by 2050.

The commission believes up to £100m needs to be spent on public charge points in the EU by 2040.

The next step for the proposed changes is for them to be put to EU member states and the European Parliament. The process is likely to take around two years before the new rules are finalised.

Most car manufacturers have already announced plans to phase out petrol and diesel models from their ranges. The most recent was Stellantis. Last week, it said it was investing almost £26bn in EV technology.