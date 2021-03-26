Electric car buying could be supercharged by car manufacturers and dealers if they help tackle a number of issues that are putting customers off making the switch.

TLA, a consumer lead generation specialist with years of experience in providing car buyer leads to dealers and manufacturers, has produced an extensive piece of research following a series of interviews with consumers.

The White Paper – available to download exclusively from Car Dealer below – details the ‘drivers, barriers and hooks’ for owning an electric car.

Interest in electric cars has rocketed since the government’s announcement that it will be banning the sale of internal combustion engined models from 2030.

However, there is still reluctance among some car buyers to making the switch to a fully electric alternative.

This 11-page White Paper provides insight following hours of interviews with switchers, non-switchers and EV owners.

Interviewees were screened ahead of the research to ensure no family member worked in the car industry, their research process was over 10 hours and took place in the last six months.

In this downloadable research paper you will find out:

Barriers: What the friction points are that stops consumers purchasing an EV

Hooks: What persuades consumers to finally convert to an EV

Drivers: What brings consumers to an EV in the first place

The White Paper explains why the car dealership experience is critical and how car dealership staff can better prepare themselves to deal with customers who are on the EV journey.

It will also help you understand the things that attract customers to electric vehicles in the first place – and how you can make the most of that to make EV sales a success.

You’ll also be able to understand what those car buyers needed to know to finally take the plunge before switching.

Topics covered in the White Paper also include:

What eventually hooked EV buyers in?

The key selling points of EVs in consumers’ mind

Key learning points for car dealers from the interviews

How car dealers can use the insight to sell more EVs

To download the White Paper ‘What drives an ICE car buyer to swap to an EV? Here are the drivers, barriers and hooks for owning an electric car’ you need to be a registered member of the Car Dealer website.

Signing up takes seconds – and includes sharing your name and email address. By downloading the White Paper you may be contacted by TLA with further information.