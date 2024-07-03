Experian – Highly commended Provenance Check Provider 2024

Avoiding buying a car with a dark hidden past may sound like a fairly basic part of being a car dealer, but without a good provenance check partner it can be worryingly easy for a bad buy to slip through the net.

Signing up with a stringent provenance check provider can allow a dealer to rest easy in their bed and offers additional peace of mind to their customers.

This category is highly fought over every year in the Car Dealer Power awards and our Highly Commended firm – Experian – certainly ranked among the best for our readers.

The firm’s AutoCheck service allows users to see if any vehicle has been written off, stolen or has outstanding finance, simply by entering its reg number.

The platform also offers a 26 point check for an extra blanket of security and a guarantee which protects users up to the value of £30,000 in the case of any specified inaccuracies.

Commenting on the outfit’s Highly Commended status, Gerardo Montoya, managing director of Experian Automotive said: ‘In recent years, Experian has significantly invested in its automotive business, establishing one of the most advanced data platforms in the market.

‘The dependability of our technology and the extensive scope of our database quietly underpin a substantial portion of the industry’s decision-making processes.

‘This award recognises the silent influence we play in the market, particularly among retailers.

‘Experian remains committed to enhancing the visibility of its Automotive division, striving to make the Experian Automotive name synonymous with excellence and innovation within the industry.

‘We believe the awards are significant. Winning boosts a company’s reputation, credibility, and business opportunities within the industry.’

Bosses say that the recent improvement in the offering has been made possible by a ‘comprehensive technology overhaul’.

They are now looking forward to evolving even further and hopefully claiming a gong in next year’s awards.

Montoya added: ‘The past year has been transformative for our company, marked by a comprehensive technology overhaul that has significantly improved performance and enhanced data quality for our clients and partners.

‘As the automotive industry undergoes tremendous change, we are confident in our ability to support the transition to new vehicle technologies and the digitalisation of retail journeys.

‘Our efforts have positioned us to play a pivotal role in this evolving landscape.’