‘Fab four’ Hyundai UK dealerships honoured at manufacturer’s global awards

Four Hyundai dealerships in the UK have scooped honours at the manufacturer’s Global Dealer of the Year Awards.

Read Hyundai Boston and Paul Rigby Hyundai Bromsgrove shared the title of Hyundai Global Dealer of the Year 2024 (United Kingdom),

Meanwhile, Richmond Hyundai Guildford clinched the Rising Star of 2024 in Europe Region award, and the trophy for EV Frontier of 2024 in Europe Region was given to Devonshire Motors Hyundai Barnstaple.

Hyundai said the awards took into account factors such as customer satisfaction, brand representation and commercial performance in order to highlight and celebrate outstanding performance.

The entire Hyundai network was evaluated by the South Korean manufacturer on various key areas, including alternative fuel vehicle sales, new car sales, customer experience, aftersales performance and dealer profitability.

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said: ‘The Hyundai Global Dealer of the Year Awards highlight not only the achievements of retailers within the extensive UK network, but also their performance on a global scale.

‘We’re pleased to see our retailers recognised in the awards and their hard work celebrated by Hyundai Motor Company.’

