Family-owned Waylands expands retail network with acquisition of Gloucester Volvo

Family-run dealer group Waylands has expanded its network of showrooms with the acquisition of a new Volvo site in the West Country.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has purchased Volvo Gloucester in a deal which sees the business join existing Volvo, MG and Kia franchises in Bristol, Newbury, Oxford, Reading and Swindon.

As part of the latest deal, the Gloucester site will have six electrical charge points installed for visitors.

Reacting to the lates acquisition, CEO John O’Hanlon, said: ‘We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to extend our services in the thriving city of Gloucester and surrounding areas, and cannot wait to expand the Waylands brand to a new part of the region.

‘We look forward to welcoming all of our customers and existing Volvo drivers to our new showroom facility and providing them with the same level of service and attention that is synonymous with the Waylands name.’

Last year, O’Hanlon was one of several industry bosses to appear on our special Inspiring Leaders series of podcasts.

During the show, O’Hanlon spoke at length about how he built car dealer groups Ridgeway, and Waylands, into respected and profitable businesses.

Waylands most recent set of accounts showed a pre-tax profit of £2.504m for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The boss was also a guest at our inaugural Car Dealer Live Conference in 2023.