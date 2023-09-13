Family-run Swansway Motor Group celebrates 20 years of being in business

Swansway Motor Group is celebrating its 20th anniversary with competitions and giveaways as well as by doubling staff fundraising donations.

The company – which ranked 16th in the latest Car Dealer Top 100 list of most profitable dealerships – was established in September 2003 when the Smyth family bought LC Charles Ltd and acquired a Seat, Volkswagen and Audi dealership in Crewe plus Audi centres in Stoke and Stafford.

Since then, it has expanded to include 20 franchised dealerships and five Motor Match used car supermarkets, and now represents Volkswagen, Audi, Land Rover, Jaguar, Seat, Cupa, Peugeot, Honda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Founded by Michael Smyth and joined by his three sons, Peter, John and David, Swansway currently has more than 1,100 staff members, with family relations running throughout the business, from fathers and sons to aunts, uncles and cousins.

There are even several married couples who started their journey with Swansway Motor Group.

Over the past two decades, Swansway estimates that it has welcomed a quarter of a million customers.

Swansway chairman Michael Smyth said: ‘Twenty years have flown by, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to watch the group grow the way it has.

‘The team has expanded dramatically, and to now employ over 1,100 people across 25 dealerships is an achievement I am immensely proud of.

‘I would like to thank everyone, past and present, who has put their hard work and dedication into making Swansway Motor Group what it is today, and I look forward to seeing what the future brings us.’

To mark 20 years of being in business, Swansway is hosting competitions on its social media accounts, giving away vouchers to customers via posts and quizzes.

It’s also doubling its staff fundraising donations. During September, any Swansway employee who applies for a donation will receive £200 towards their chosen charity.

Celebrations for the anniversary began in July with a glitzy meal for the 23 team members who have also notched up 20 years with the company.

The three-course dinner saw the employees spend the afternoon with Swansway chairman Michael Smyth and the board of directors, reminiscing and reflecting on the past 20 years, while also looking forward to what else is to come.

Swansway staff are also being entered into a prize draw to win vouchers and a free lunch, cupcakes and accessories branded with the commemorative 20-year Swansway logo.