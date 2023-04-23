Ferrari adds new dealership location for the first time in 15 years

Car dealer group Sytner has opened a new Ferrari dealership in Glasgow – the first time the brand has opened a new location in 15 years.

This means that there are now two locations for Scottish Ferrari customers, both branded Graypaul, in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Francesco Balli, regional manager of Ferrari North Europe, commented: ‘The UK remains one of the most important markets for Ferrari, and we are delighted to announce the expansion of the dealer network into Scotland.

‘We know there are many passionate clients and fans in Scotland, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new home in Glasgow – from where we are sure many an memorable road trip into the Highlands will begin.’

Graypaul Glasgow has a new state-of-art showroom for new cars from the current product range, including the class-leading Ferrari Roma, hybrid 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale.

It also offers also a wide range of used cars through the Ferrari Approved programme, which covers cars up to 15 years old and are supplied with a 2 year factory warranty.

The dealership also has a dedicated Aftersales team and fully-equipped workshop staffed by world-class Ferrari-trained Technicians.

Dominic Bell, head of business at Graypaul Glasgow, said: ‘This is an incredibly exciting time for the iconic Ferrari brand and we are privileged to be bringing the world’s foremost luxury sports car manufacturer to the city of Glasgow, and we all look forward to welcoming both new and long-standing customers and Ferrari fans to Graypaul Glasgow.’