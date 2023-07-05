Fiat says Citroen Ami-based Topolino quadricycle will be sold in Britain

Fiat is to bring its Topolino quadricycle to the UK later this year, it’s been revealed.

CEO Oliver Francois told the PA news agency that the UK will get the chance to sell Fiat’s version of the Citroen Ami, with the dinky electric model expected to be in UK showrooms by the end of the year.

Fiat UK had high hopes to offer the model in Britain, with boss Damien Dally saying he’s been pressing his Italian decision-makers hard to get the nod.

‘Topolino would be a brand statement for Fiat UK. It’s an expression of Fiat as a brand, and is an excellent step in our electrification journey,’ he told PA.

As well as the new Fiat 600, the Topolino was revealed at the annual Fiat Brand Day yesterday – July 4 is a special date in the Italian carmaker’s calendar as that was the day the original Fiat 500 was launched in 1957.

The Topolino is classed as a quadricycle in the UK, not as a car. Heavily based on the Citroen Ami, it uses an 8bhp electric motor and a 5.5kWh motor.

It adds a number of retro design touches, though, such as a Fiat 500-esque front end and shapely LED tail-lights.

Fiat revealed two versions at the event – a hard-topped model similar to the Citroen Ami and one featuring a rollback fabric roof and no doors.

Fiat UK is contemplating which versions to offer here, although Dally said he’d like to offer both.

Fiat will launch the Topolino in continental Europe later this year with a starting price of €7,499 (circa £6,420), via an online buying model, with subscription packages starting at €39 (£33).

Dally hinted the Topolino would likely be priced more in the UK and above the Citroen Ami, which starts at £7,695.