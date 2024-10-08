Finance and Leasing Association boss Stephen Haddrill to retire next summer

Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) boss Stephen Haddrill is to retire next summer after five years leading the organisation.

Haddrill took over the role of director general of the FLA in 2019 and helped to guide the association through the challenges of Covid as well as the cost-of-living crisis.

Prior to joining the outfit he worked as the chief executive officer of the Financial Reporting Council as well as the Institute for Employment Studies.

He will now retire next year and bosses say work is to appoint his successor will get underway soon.

Confirming the news, Haddrill, said: ‘I joined the FLA at the end of 2019, and during five eventful years have seen our industry’s mettle tested by a series of crises, including Covid, unprecedented political turbulence, and a cost-of-living crisis that is still being felt across the UK.

‘Throughout each challenge, the association has been supported by a strong and engaged membership, and in turn the FLA team has helped the sector by further strengthening engagement with government, regulators and our other stakeholders.

‘I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together for customers and the industry, and I look forward to seeing the FLA thrive into the future.’

Among those to pay tribute to the work done by Haddrill over the past five years was John Phillipou, chair of the FLA.

He added: ‘Stephen has shown unwavering dedication to the FLA membership, modernising the association and building stronger links with stakeholders, all while negotiating some of the choppiest political and economic water.

‘He leaves the FLA on a strong footing and there is no higher praise for a Director General.

‘I, the FLA board, and wider membership, are grateful for his contribution and wish him all the best in his retirement.’

