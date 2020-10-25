The latest free digital edition of Car Dealer is packed to the rafters with unmissable content – including the insights of Car Dealer Magazine founder James Baggott, Big Mike and James Litton.

Their columns are massively popular, and you can read and download them in the free digitally enhanced magazine on your desktop, phone or tablet now by clicking on the image above.

Bounce backs should be celebrated but take care you don’t burn out

Car Dealer founder James Baggott reflects on a results season that has seen predictions that were pretty much inconceivable a short while ago – but there’s a down side… He speaks out on page 21.

Valuable advice taken to heart should avoid surgery for car and me

An A&E nurse recently presented Big Mike with a baffling ‘710’ problem on her Mini. The solution ended up being an important two-way advice session. Discover the full story in his double-page spread, which starts on page 22.

Steady as she goes seems to be likeliest scenario for near future

James Litton’s Trader Tales can be found on page 25, where the automotive retail consultant peers into his crystal ball for quarter four as he casts his experienced eye on the wide and challenging world of motor sales.

There’s plenty more in our bumper 70-page edition as well – including a fantastic new feature as part of our mission to bring you the most comprehensive automotive-related news.

We’ve introduced a News Digest section, and this four-page spread, which starts on page 44, is packed with tasters of news items that you might have missed.

Very cleverly, thanks to our new digital incarnation, if you’d like to read the entire story all you have to do is click on the image (or text box in the Bite-Size panels) to be taken to it on our website. Amazing!

