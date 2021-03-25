Two cars owned by former football stars Roy Keane and Steven Gerrard – who were used to clashing on the pitch – are going head to head in the car sales stakes.

An Aston Martin DB7, previously owned by former Man United captain Keane, is currently up for sale on Auto Trader from a private seller who is throwing in a signed shirt too.

The Man Utd shirt is signed by the whole 1999 squad and is being bundled as part of the custom-gold DB7 sale.

The Aston is priced at £29,500 and is up for sale exactly a year after it was sold on Auto Trader.

The seller says he needs a more ‘family friendly’ car and is hoping the shirt adds to the novelty value of the car. We’re surprised he isn’t throwing in a prawn sandwich too…

Keane bought the DB7 to celebrate Man United’s famous treble when they won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in 1999.

The car even comes with a signed letter from Keane confirming there was no damage to the car while he owned it.

Former Top Gear presenter and now Auto Trader editorial chief Rory Reid said: ‘Roy Keane bought this Aston Martin to celebrate Manchester United’s iconic Treble win of ‘99, standing out as the best four-wheeled piece of memorabilia to mark a golden milestone in the club’s history.

‘Now someone else has the opportunity to own such an iconic souvenir – not just the car but the signed shirt!

‘This is surely the perfect match for football fanatics and especially Man-U followers.’

Former Liverpool captain Steve Gerrard’s Overfinch Range Rover is also up for sale on the site from another private seller.

The 13-plate car is priced at £47,999 and is described as a ‘no expense spared’ example.

It has 23-inch wheels, an in-car fridge, panoramic roof and full cream leather interior.

Gerrard owned the car for a year when he signed a contract with LA Galaxy. Reportedly he had a similar car built for use in the States.

The current owner bought the car from Overfinch and it has 20,000 miles on the clock.