For sale: Family home complete with car dealership – Yours for £665,000

  • Detached four-bedroom property also has a showroom
  • Owners of RB2000 have been there for 22 years and want to semi-retire
  • Business includes caravan storage and is said to bring in more than £700,000 a year

Time 38 mins ago

A house has been put on the market that has its own car dealership thrown in as well.

The detached property in Routh not only has four bedrooms but also boasts a 45-vehicle purpose-built showroom.

According to the listing on Rightmove, the owners of the dealership – RB2000 – are looking to semi-retire after 22 years.

The site on the A1035 in East Yorkshire covers nearly an acre, with more than 17,000 vehicles said to pass by every day.

RB2000 dealership b, via Rightmove

The showroom has a tiled floor with space for another seven cars. It also has three offices as well as a service garage and storage offered by an outbuilding.

There’s a paddock, too, with permission for caravan storage, which brings in some £4,000 a year, according to the listing.

The business is said to have an annual turnover of more than £700,000.

The house that’s for sale with its own car dealership as well

Meanwhile, the family residence itself has gardens covering some quarter of an acre, two reception rooms, a kitchen with a wood-burning stove, sun room, lobby/utility room, bathroom, plus a partly converted attic that’s being used as an art studio at the moment.

The package is being marketed by business agent Ernest Wilson & Co, and the new owner would have the scope to restart a vehicle repair business to increase the turnover even further.

It’s being offered for £665,000 with no chain.

Pictures via Rightmove

