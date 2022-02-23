Ford Transit was most popular financed van of 2021, says top provider

Ford’s Transit proved to be the most popular van financed in 2021 by Close Brothers Motor Finance.

The company, which was named top finance provider at Car Dealer Power 2021, has revealed which LCVs proved the most sought after by its customers last year as they look at possible new ones for 2022.

The Transit kept its crown from 2020, with Nissan’s Navara holding on to second place, too.

Meanwhile, Citroen was third once again – although with the Relay this time, rather than the Berlingo, which took bronze in 2o2o and came fourth last year.

Head of sales Ryan Scaife said: ‘Despite a slower start to the LCV market due to the impact of the pandemic, 2021 ended with a huge bounce back, growing by more than a fifth (21.4 per cent) on the previous year – almost overtaking pre-Covid levels.

‘Although some sectors have been hit hard by the pandemic, there has been strong underlying demand from sectors – notably construction and deliveries.’

But he warned: ‘Despite the strong demand for LCVs, there is still the possibility of market turbulence in 2022.

‘Manufacturers continue to battle to cope with the worldwide semiconductor shortage, and the LCV industry is experiencing longer lead times for new vehicles and vans, including the driver shortages that we saw towards the end of 2021, all of which are expected to linger well into 2022.

‘That said, the market remains buoyant and there continues to be optimism among dealers, manufactures and the industry.

‘Looking at the year ahead, with the LCV market performing well it’s vital for dealers to continue to remain engaged – particularly where customer demand lies – and stock the relevant models on their forecourts.

‘Our own data shows a significant shift in the types of LCVs that are currently being funded, in tandem with the adjustments and changes that we’re also witnessing inside the industry.

‘The Ford Transit model was in pole position as the most popular LCV financed, whilst the Nissan Navara and Citroen Relay came in at second and third place.

‘Some models remain particularly popular amongst van drivers, with Peugeot and Citroen having two models respectively in the top 12 financed LCVs.’