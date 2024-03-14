Former Arnold Clark car dealership goes up for rent with annual £125,000 price tag

A former Arnold Clark car dealership has gone up for rent after the dealer group vacated the premises last year.

The Car Dealer Top 100 table topper moved out of its Vauxhall site on East Dock Street in Dundee last December and the plot has lay unused in the months since.

There had been local speculation that the land could end up forming part of the upcoming Eden Project development in the city but but that possibility now appears to be slim.

Instead, Arnold Clark is to lease the site out for retail use, with an annual rent of £125,000.

The lease is being handled by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors who are inviting interest in the ‘high profile location’ which has space for over 40 cars.

The site also includes office space and a floodlit forecourt, according to the sales brochure.

Whoever does agree to take on the site will be the first new business to arrive there since 1996, when Arnold Clark originally set up to the dealership.

The Courier reports that since departing, the dealer group has been forced to erect fencing around the site, due to locals using it as a makeshift carpark.

Speaking in February, a spokeswoman for the company said: ‘Arnold Clark is still the owner of the East Dock Street site in Dundee.

‘It remains private property and unauthorised parking is prohibited.’

Anyone who is interesting in leasing the site should contact Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.