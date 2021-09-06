Former Aston Barclay CEO joins GardX International as non-executive director

GardX International has announced that former Aston Barclay CEO Neil Hodson has joined the company as a non-executive director.

Hodson joins the firm with over 30 years of automotive experience having previously worked for the likes of Experian, Manheim and HPI.

Most recently he was CEO of auction group Aston Barclay where he led the business acquisition and transformed it into a dynamic digital remarketing business.

He stepped down in August of last year and has since been working as a consultant.

The appointment comes at a time when GardX continue to re-engineer it’s customer proposition to reflect the global challenges within automotive retailing and assist the auto sector to communicate and transact with consumers digitally following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm is an industry leading specialist in providing paint protection, aftermarket products, insurance solutions and digital marketing into the automotive sector.

Hodson said: ‘I have known the senior exec team and worked alongside GardX since their launch in 2003 and have admired how they have gone about their business – providing dynamic products supported by world class customer service.

‘I am excited to become part of the team and look forward to putting my vast experience, particularly in the digital arena to good use.’

Victor Coutin, managing director of GardX, added: ‘Neil has a great track record in delivery in the automotive sector and we wanted to bring his energy and expertise into GardX to help us keep our product and services adding exceptional value to OEMs, dealers and the insurance industry.

‘New and used car retailing has seen significant changes during the past 18 months and we want to keep GardX focussed on providing customers with the most dynamic and relevant products and services across the 30 countries where we are represented.’