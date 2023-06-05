Former Inchcape boss James Brearley appointed COO of family-owned car dealer Peter Vardy Group

Peter Vardy Group has pulled off a major coup by appointing former Inchcape boss James Brearley as its new chief operating officer.

Brearley oversaw a huge period of success during his stint as Inchcape CEO – a position he held between January 2017 and January 2022.

When he stepped down, the dealer group said he was leaving to take up a ‘new challenge’ with rumours later linking him to Constellation Automotive Group.

Car Dealer reported last August that he was being lined up to lead Marshall Motor Group but, despite the speculation, an appointment never materialised.

The 57-year-old has now moved on to Peter Vardy instead, where he takes up the post of chief operating officer and has been charged with overseeing a major period of growth in the coming years.

Reacting to the the appointment, Peter Vardy said: ‘Following the launch of our 2030 strategy in 2020, our aim has been to significantly expand the Peter Vardy Group by 2030 which, despite the disruption caused by the covid pandemic, we are on track to achieve.

‘To enable this growth, it was vital we added capacity to our strong leadership team, and I am therefore thrilled that James Brearley has joined us as chief operating officer of the Peter Vardy Group.

‘James’s extensive experience in both automotive retail and distribution, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue our growth plans globally.’

During his time with Inchcape, Brearley successfully implemented a new five-year plan to overhaul the firm’s operating structure, including digitalising the customer experience and making the most of the used car sector.

However, the period was not without its controversy, with a High Court judge describing him as ‘dishonest’ during a failed legal failed legal claim in October 2021.

The full story appeared in The Times.

Prior to working at Inchcape, Brearley, previously served as managing director of the Pendragon-owned Stratstone division.

Commenting on his latest appointment, he added: ‘I have tremendous respect for what Peter and his team have accomplished thus far and for the energy, ambition, values, and passion that permeate the business.

‘Our industry is undergoing significant changes, which will undoubtedly present opportunities as smaller operators seek to exit and only the most capable large operators thrive.

‘The Peter Vardy Group truly understands retail, possesses strong financial backing, and has embraced technology to drive growth and streamline costs.

‘We have an outstanding platform for expansion, and I am eagerly looking forward to this exciting period ahead.

‘I am delighted to work with our current brand partners BMW, Mini, Jaguar Land Rover, and Porsche, with whom I have had a longstanding relationship of more than three decades, while also exploring mutually beneficial solutions for other OEMs.

‘Having worked extensively in Scotland in the past, I am excited to renew old acquaintances.’

Peter Vardy will be among the guests at Car Dealer Live 2024. Get your tickets here.