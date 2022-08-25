Constellation rumoured to be appointing James Brearley as Marshall Motor Group boss

Constellation Automotive Group is all set to appoint James Brearley to head up its Marshall dealership arm.

Car Dealer understands the ex-Inchcape CEO is being lined up to lead Marshall Motor Group, which is also believed to be branded ‘Constellation Retail’.

A source told Car Dealer Brearley will officially start his post on November 1, 2022.

Car Dealer has approached Constellation Automotive Group for comment.

Inchcape announced Brearley’s departure from the listed dealer group last November, saying he was leaving ‘to take up a new challenge’.

He was at Inchcape for nearly five years following his time as managing director of the Pendragon-owned Stratstone division.

Brearley made the headlines earlier in 2021 after losing a case against his former legal team Higgs and Sons.

He claimed professional negligence against a legal outfit over a proposed Jaguar Land Rover dealership but it was dismissed by the High Court.

Brearley had wanted to set up a JLR showroom in Wolverhampton under the name of JRB Automotive which he had established. However, at the time, he was still in charge at Stratstone.

The appointment of Brearley will be seen as the first major step in Constellation’s plan to move forward with the major dealership group.

Constellation bought Marshall Motor Holdings for £325m earlier this year, after being granted regulatory approval by the Financial Conduct Authority in May.

Marshall, previously headed up by Daksh Gupta who left in May 2022, now comes under Constellation Group which also owns BCA, WeBuyAnyCar.com, Cinch, Elmo and CarNext.