Future of JCT600’s Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen dealership in Bradford hangs in the balance as bosses discuss permanent closure

Staff at JCT600’s Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen dealership in Bradford have been warned that the site could close ‘on a permanent basis’, leading to concerns about potential job losses.

The Telegraph & Argus reports that the workforce were first alerted on Tuesday (September 13) that a closure was being proposed.

The dealer group has since confirmed that the move is under consideration but has pledged to try and relocate ‘as many colleagues as possible’ to other sites in the area.

A spokesperson for JCT600 said: ‘For several months, we have been having discussions with Stellantis, regarding the future of our Vauxhall/Peugeot/Citroen business on Sticker Lane in Bradford.

‘As an outcome of these discussions, we have communicated to our colleagues a proposal that this operation closes on a permanent basis.

‘Should closure be the outcome of these consultations our focus will be on relocating as many affected colleagues as possible.’

Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen, has not commented on the latest development.

Citroen and Vauxhall only moved into the showroom, formerly Peugeot Bradford, in May of this year.

Speaking at the time, the dealer group said: ‘By moving Citroën Bradford, Peugeot Bradford, and Vauxhall Bradford into the same location, we’ll be able to the reach new high levels of customer service these brands and their customers deserve.’

A final decision on the future of the dealership is expected soon.