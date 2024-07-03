G3 Vehicle Auctions – Auction House 2024

Car dealers have many tools and services at their disposal to acquire stock, but the good old auction house is still a favourite for many.

Large stocks of cars, quick dealing and slick processes are the order of the day at auction houses, and it’s easy to see the appeal.

However, while it may be the traditional choice, the best auction companies have adapted to the market and to the needs of their dealer customers.

Compared to some firms in this sector G3 Vehicle Auctions is a relatively new boy, but it’s making a big impact on its dealer customers. So much so, dealers have voted it as the winner of this category for 2024 – the third time in four years it has taken the top gong.

‘It really is a testament to what we’re about and the great work that we’ve been doing to boost the brand over the last couple of years,’ explains director Gareth Jones.

‘But, more than that, it’s recognition for the hard work we’ve doing in building relationships with buyers, vendors and suppliers, and to tell people that we’re more than just a northern-based auction house which we originally were.’

In May, the firm expanded its operations southwards and snapped up a former Cazoo site in Bedford. It’ll create a new auction centre on the 14-acre site, and it’ll be a sister facility to its flagship, purpose-built centre in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

‘With the Bedford acquisition we are really able to kick on and develop, and this award and recognition from our customers shows that they have trust in us – it really is super recognition for the team.’

Jones added: ‘Getting this award is amazing recognition for the 100-plus people who work so hard at our Castleford site. But with the Bedford acquisition, we have another 30-or-so staff coming on board and this award shows what we do at G3 and what we’re all about.

‘It’s not just about external recognition, but internal too – if your staff and team are happy then that comes across to your customers.’

G3 has won this category before, so what makes it a winner? Over to Jones: ‘I think it’s because we treat vendors and buyers as equals. We love getting vendors involved and on the rostrum – it’s a bit more old school than other operators, and it’s all part of having that relationship with the vendors.

‘We also encourage people to come and visit us and be part of the sale – that really builds trust.’

Jones said that the past year has seen some challenges, particularly around stock and the car supermarket model changing ‘quite dramatically’, but that the year will be an exciting one with the launch of a new app and its Bedford site coming online.