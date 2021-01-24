In these rather boring months a bit of retail therapy could go a long way.

While the country is on lockdown, most shops are closed and everyone is stuck at home, buying yourself something to cheer you up is a very good idea.

Here, we’ve had a hunt around for some gadgets and gifts with a car theme that you might want to splash out on for yourself and others.

Porsche 911 Speaker (£400)

The 911 speaker brings a small part of Porsche’s famous sports car into the house.

Manufactured from an original 911 GT3 tailpipe, this speaker packs a 24-hour battery to ensure that you’re able to keep the tunes going for a long time.

It also has quick Bluetooth connectivity so pairing your device to the speaker is as simple as can be.

OK, so it’s a little pricey, but hey, it’s cheaper than an entire 911!

McLaren Senna ‘Ride-on (£375)

McLaren has turned its legendary attention to detail to a smaller-scale car with a ride-on version of its famous Senna.

But this is far from just a plastic shell with wheels on, thanks to a full battery-powered powertrain, realistic engine noises and working brake lights.

Aimed at those aged between three and six, the ride-on Senna even has dihedral doors just like the real thing, while an on-board speaker can be used to play music via a USB port.

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R (£55)

We can’t forget about the two-wheeled contingent now, can we?

And what better way to get up close and personal with one of the biggest names in the business – Ducati – than by building one of the firm’s Panigale V4 R superbikes in brick form?

Lego’s Technic range now includes this kit made up of 646 pieces that will measure 12 inches long when fully built.

Amazon Echo Auto (£49.99)

Amazon’s Alexa has proved a hit with many, giving users a quick and easy way to control devices at home as well as get answers to all manner of questions.

Now, with Echo Auto, you can bring that ability into the car.

Once it’s connected via an aux cord or your car’s Bluetooth, you can use it to make hands-free calls or even find out the price of fuel at stations nearby – all through voice control alone.

Morgan x Piston Gin (£45)

It’s well known that Malvern-based sports car maker Morgan has used ash in the creation of its vehicles for decades.

Nowadays, the wood is used to make the framework on which the vehicle’s body is placed, giving it that eye-catching design.

To celebrate this, Piston Distillery has created an ash wood-flavoured gin. The bottle design also includes a stainless-steel top, giving it a really old-school appearance. Just don’t drink and drive!

Tile Mate (£19.99)



Know someone who is forever losing their car keys? The Tile Mate Bluetooth keyring must be a sure-fire winner then.

It’s a slim device that attaches to your keys then connects to your smartphone via an app.

If you lose your keys, you can use the app to get the tile to sound a ‘beep’, revealing where they are and saving you hours of searching.

