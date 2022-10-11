GardX B2See – Video Provider of the Year 2022

The use of video to show off cars to prospective customers or build a dealership’s brand grows in importance every year and this year’s winner, GardX B2See, fought off some tough competition to take top spot.

The firm is in tune with car dealer needs and has a product that offers them just what they want.

Its platform is simple, slick, easy to use and received brilliant feedback in this year’s survey.

Founded in Hampshire in 2003, GardX now has offices in over 30 countries and has gained a reputation for providing market-leading products and exemplary customer service and support.

This is the second year that the firm scooped our video prize and we caught up with group CEO Billy Coutin, to find out what it means.

He told Car Dealer: ‘It is great to win and even better to retain an award. They always say about any boxing that it’s one thing to win a championship, but to retain it again, is where you really make your mark. We are really pleased and really happy.

‘I think it’s a combination of having good technology, but also good technology supported by a world class team.

‘We have our teams in dealerships day in, day out making sure that they not only get good quality usage of the solution, but they actually see true return on investment as well. I’d say this is a combination of good technology and great people.’

Video production became more important than ever before during the pandemic with GardX at the forefront of the change.

Coutin says it has now become the ‘de facto standard’ for dealers to have good video content and backed his team to remain industry leaders.

He added: ‘I think, obviously, the pandemic accelerated it but dealers have been doing video and using video correctly for a number of years now. I think now it’s become the de facto standard within the industry, consumers expect to have a video sent to them.

‘I think that’s only accelerated even further and I see it remaining part of the sales process for the long term to be frank.’