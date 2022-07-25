Gemini Systems and 67 Degrees agree ‘mutually beneficial’ new partnership

Automotive marketing agency 67 Degrees has teamed up with Gemini Systems in order to make life easier for UK dealers.

The agency has agreed a ‘mutually beneficial’ partnership with Gemini, which provides cutting-edge dealer management systems (DMS).

The deal will put dealers’ needs first with a focus on efficiency, reactiveness, flexibility, responsiveness and growth.

67 Degrees’ main purpose is to connect its clients to their online audience and convert browsers into buyers.

To complement this, Gemini Systems has pledged to go ‘beyond the DMS’ by providing ‘innovation through integration’.

Laura Coleby, founder and CEO at 67 Degrees, says: ‘As we continue to streamline our services and expand our product offering, now’s the time for us to strengthen our partnership with Gemini Systems.

‘We are confident that they offer one of the best dealer management systems in the industry, so it makes sense we recommend them to our dealers who may require the service or are looking to switch providers.

‘Gemini Systems is a well-established business that puts its customers first – an admirable trait we are very passionate about ourselves – so we’re very much looking forward to what the future holds for us both.’

Craig Hyndman, director of innovations at Gemini Systems, added: ‘Our API partners play a very important role in our business model; by allowing dealers more choice when it comes to their systems without the overhead of double keying.

‘We understand that dealers need flexibility from a DMS provider. Our partnership with 67 Degrees means that dealers can offer an end-to-end online car purchasing experience, 24 hours a day, 7-days a week.

’67 Degrees have won awards year on year for their websites and services, and are a great bunch to boot – we’re very proud to be partnered with the best out there.’

Main image: Staff from the two companies discuss their new partnership at 67 Degrees’ HQ