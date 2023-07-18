Genesis names dealer groups to create agency sales retail network

Genesis has named the dealers that will form its physical dealership network as it seeks to increase its presence in the UK premium car market.

Seven dealer groups comprising Arnold Clark, Ancaster Group, Hendy Group, Holdcroft Group, Pendragon, Richmond Motor Group and Sinclair Group will all open showrooms supporting sales and service operations.

The premium car brand announced plans to develop a physical presence in the UK in March, having predominantly been online operation previously.

The precise number of showrooms to open has yet to be announced by Genesis, but Car Dealer can confirm they will operate under agency sales agreements when they begin trading early next year.

Representatives from the dealer groups attended a special signing ceremony at the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament held at the Renaissance Club, North Berwick, this week.

Genesis said the dealers will deliver ‘consistent, transparent pricing through to peace of mind servicing and maintenance’, and look to add more ‘retail partners’ in the future.

Lawrence Hamilton, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, said: ‘This is an exciting milestone for Genesis in the UK.

‘Earlier this year, we announced we would be expanding the Genesis footprint in the UK and we now have seven retail partners on board who share our vision for the future of the Genesis brand.

‘In attending the Genesis Scottish Open, our new retail partners now have first-hand experience of the Genesis commitment to personalised hospitality and customer service excellence.

‘Our “Distinctly Korean” approach when it comes to hospitality is unique in the automotive industry and our new partners will not only introduce Genesis to new customers but help us get even closer to our existing customers.’

Until now, Genesis has only operated experience centres in shopping centres called ‘Studios’ and sold cars purely online.

When announcing plans that the carmaker was on the hunt for potential dealer partners, Hamilton told Car Dealer the decision to switch from purely online car sales was not a ‘U-turn’.

He told Car Dealer at the time the dealer-run showrooms would ‘supplement’ these ‘high street’ Studios and give ‘operational capacity in a more traditional way’.

‘We’re not backing away from online sales – they are here to stay,’ he said.

‘The fact that the vehicle may well be ordered and delivered to the customer with the help of a retail partner doesn’t change the fact that the online customer experience is still there.

‘The retail partner is an essential part of the logistics and last mile experience. We are using retail partners to improve the process.’