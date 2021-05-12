Genesis reveals UK-bound G70 Shooting Brake

Hyundai’s premium brand Genesis has revealed its new G70 Shooting Brake – the first model it has specifically developed for Europe.

Genesis announced earlier this month it’ll be launching in the UK, Germany and Switzerland this summer, initially with the BMW 5 Series-rivalling G80 saloon and Audi Q7-sized GV80.

At the time, Genesis bosses said a model designed specifically for Europe would arrive soon after the brand’s launch – and the G70 Shooting Brake is it.

The car will be the fifth model to arrive and will be based on the G70 saloon and be a sister car to the GV70 SUV – two models which will be going on sale soon after G80 and GV80.

Dominique Boesch, managing director of Genesis Motor Europe, said: ‘We are delighted to reveal this bespoke product – tailored for our European customers – so soon after revealing news of our arrival into the region.

‘The G70 Shooting Brake marries luxury and European automotive heritage with our design philosophy of Athletic Elegance.

‘Our fifth car in Europe, the Shooting Brake will stand apart through its unique design; it is a clear statement of our commitment to the region.’

Genesis promises three new EVs will arrive in Europe within 12 months, marking the brand’s full-scale assault on Europe’s premium market.

One of these EVs will be a pure-electric version of the G80 saloon.

Genesis won’t be rolling out a standalone UK or European dealer network nor making the brand available in Hyundai dealerships.

Instead, online car sales will be prioritised with a range of purchasing options including subscription.

However, Genesis will offer three ‘Studios’ across Europe – one for London, one for Munich and another for Zurich. London’s will be based in the Westfield shopping centre.

Whether customers buy online or in a Studio, Genesis says there will be no haggling or discounting on prices.