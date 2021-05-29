Geneva International Motor Show set to return in 2022 after two years of being cancelled

The Geneva International Motor Show hopes to return in February 2022 for its 91st edition.

The show was one of the first large-scale motoring events to be cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak began in Europe in March last year.

This year’s event was canned in June 2020 after it became clear that many of the event’s key exhibitors wouldn’t be comfortable attending.

At the time, the show said it couldn’t be confident that the health situation at the time would improve so as to allow 600,000 visitors.

Now, however, it appears that it will be returning to the Palexpo exhibition centre in Geneva once again, with the event scheduled to run from February 19 to 27, 2022. It’ll also include press days on February 17 and 18.

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, said: ‘With the dispatch of the tender packages, we are now officially starting the organisation of GIMS 2022.

‘My team and I can hardly wait to present our concept to the exhibitors and subsequently to the public.

‘We really hope that the health situation and the corresponding policy regulations regarding Covid 19 will allow us to bring it to life.’

The Geneva Motor Show is traditionally held in March and plays host to some of the largest names in the motoring industry.

It’s the largest public event in Switzerland and is said to have an economic boost worth around £170m each year to the local area.