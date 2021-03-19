Dealers are being helped to build margins and profit thanks to Warranty Assist.

It certainly knows what it’s talking about.

Set up nine years ago by car dealers for car dealers and expanding rapidly, it’s fast become a leading provider of warranty resale products to more than 2,000 independent dealers.

It aims to offer the best blend of warranty protection, value for money, flexibility plus choice.

The three levels of cover on offer help dealers tailor solutions to best fit individual customer needs.

Warranty Assist is part of the Intelligent Motoring group – one of the UK’s fastest-growing motoring protection and aftersales providers.

The automotive technology group includes MotorEasy, which is the UK’s fastest-growing business-to-consumer motoring association.

John Highfield, Warranty Assist’s managing director, said: ‘Our business is fast moving, with a dynamic account management team who really go the extra mile to look after their dealers.

‘Combined with our innovative online platform, we are well positioned to continue our rapid growth.’

He brings more than 25 years’ experience in automotive frontline sales, aftersales, financial services and remarketing.

With a keen understanding of the pressures facing dealership profitability, his focus is to deliver a product that gives dealers the flexibility to build margins and profit.

Intelligent Motoring founder and CEO Duncan McClure Fisher said: ‘John and I are taking full advantage of both short- and longer-term opportunities in a rapidly evolving market.

‘Our sustained investment in Warranty Assist reflects our ambitions for the business.’

Efficient, pro-active and dynamic, Warranty Assist is expanding rapidly, investing heavily in the latest web-based technologies to provide a fully integrated dealer interface and online portal in conjunction with teams of highly experienced telephone-based account managers.

Every registered dealer has their own Warranty Assist-dedicated portal to arrange cover for individual cars and email, print and issue customer warranty plan documents.

Each dealer account on the user-friendly online portal can be accessed instantly 24/7 from any device.

Warranty Assist provides all aspects of the plan, and deals with all requests for repairs in-house, ensuring fast decisions and clear communication.

Its warranty plans allow VAT-registered dealers to reclaim the VAT relating to their warranty purchases, helping to keep overheads as low as possible.

Dealers can choose from three-, six-, 12- and 24-month warranties that cover vehicles up to 15 years and 150,000 miles (at the start of cover).

Repair limits are from £250 up to the purchase price of the vehicle and dealer claims are fast-tracked, with decisions made within 24 hours.

Warranty Assist’s chief goals are to make warranties simple, quick and easy for dealers to set up while providing the highest levels of dealer support to ensure this happens.

That lets dealers do what they do best and sell cars with no doubts about the coverage they’re offering.

WhatsApp is used so users can easily get in contact. All Warranty Assist needs is the car specification and customer details – simply message 07549 434314.

Warranty Assist also provides frequent contact with dealers by sending weekly email communications to keep them up to date with motoring news and featured promotions.

Additionally, Warranty Assist is Covid 19-friendly, with all its services fully digital.

For more information visit https://www.warrantyassist.co.uk/.

Phone: 0808 208 2390.

Email: [email protected].