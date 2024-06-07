Grange Motors to open landmark £10m Aston Martin showroom in Shirley

Grange Motors is to open an Aston Martin dealership in Shirley in a £10m project that will create 30 jobs.

It will see Grange’s current Aston Martin Birmingham showroom move from its Hampton in Arden site to bigger premises in Shirley, near Solihull, making it the closest in the world to the marque’s manufacturing plant in Gaydon.

The new building, which will open in September, will cover a total of 1,720 square metres split across two floors and a rooftop area.

Following successful flagship openings in New York City and Tokyo, it’ll also be the first Aston Martin dealership in the UK to embrace the brand’s new corporate identity and ultra-luxury customer experience strategy.

People buying one of the cars will be able to use the latest technology to digitally configure their own personal Aston Martin via a lifesize LED screen.

Grange Motors said the move would see 30 jobs being created.

Dean Spragg, head of business at Aston Martin Birmingham, which is part of Cambria Automobiles, said: ‘This is an incredibly exciting project, which will provide an enhanced, tailored experience for our Aston Martin customers and become a key gateway into one of the most prestigious collections of luxury car showrooms outside of the capital.

‘This state-of-the-art showroom will have the distinction of being the closest dealership in the world to Aston Martin’s headquarters and sports car manufacturing facility at Gaydon.

‘We are delighted that Aston Martin Birmingham will be the very first in the UK to embrace the brand’s new corporate identity.’

He said it would have Aston Martin’s design ethos at the heart of the building, with art gallery and boutique elements for the inside, as well as glazed facades that give unobstructed views into the showroom.

‘This is a hugely significant development for the West Midlands economy, representing a vote of confidence in the region,’ he added.

Oliver Turner, regional president of Aston Martin in the UK and South Africa, said: ‘We are delighted at the plans for Aston Martin Birmingham, which fully align to our vision of providing the most sophisticated, luxury customer experience in the automotive sector.

‘The significant investment by Grange represents the huge growth potential for Aston Martin in the region, as we continue a thrilling phase of new model introductions in the coming months.

‘We look forward to working with Grange to create something unique on our doorstep in Birmingham.’

Pictured at top is an illustrative image of how the showroom will look