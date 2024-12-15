Greg Mitchell Motors – Used Car Sales Team Award Winner 2024

Now they say team work makes the dream work – and for our winner of the Used Car Sales Team winner at the Used Car Awards 2024 that could not be more true.

Greg Mitchell Motors picked up the award on November 25, and our mystery shoppers praised the car dealer, based in Northern Ireland, for a seamless sales process and excellent service from all team members.

The Strabane business was formed in 2006 and sells used cars alongside new models from Suzuki, MG and KGM.

On accepting the award, Greg Mitchell, from Greg Mitchell Motors, said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted – choked up to be honest with you.

‘It’s great to get a reward for a hard days’ work. It’s a team effort from mechanics to service advisors, this is for everyone, the whole team!

‘There are only five of us here tonight but there are 30 of us overall and they’ll all be delighted.

‘As far as I’m concerned, this is THE award to win. This is the main part of our business so it’s nice to achieve.’

Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer who hosted the Used Car Awards said: ‘Greg Mitchell Motors should be incredibly proud of this award.

‘Having a team that performs every day is a huge challenge for any business but they have risen above some tough competition!

‘With such a large team, that can become more of a challenge to manage but they’re doing a stand out job!’

Car Dealer Magazine editor-in-chief James Baggott added: ‘What a fantastic achievement for Greg Mitchell Motors, the whole team should be so proud.

‘Our winner of the Used Car Sales Team award usually stands out, as it’s hard to find a business where every part of the operation really shines.

‘Greg Mitchell Motors were memorable to our mystery shoppers as they were extremely helpful throughout the process and no matter who they spoke to the service was the same high level.’

Main image L-R: James Wilson, COO of Motorway, Greg Mitchell and the Greg Mitchell Motors team, Mike Brewer