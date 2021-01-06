Peugeot has appointed Julie David as its new UK managing director, replacing current boss David Peel.

Julie David takes the helm on January 8 after Peel leaves to pursue his career outside of Groupe PSA, a statement said.

Julie David, pictured below, joins Groupe PSA from Jaguar Land Rover and has an automotive career that covers more than 25 years with spells at Ford, Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda.

With JLR, David’s roles included global experiential marketing director and global franchise operations and retail strategy director.

Groupe PSA has also announced its director for parts and service, Richard Dyson, is retiring after 34 years of service with the French brand.

He’ll be replaced by Mark Pickles, who’s currently managing director of Groupe PSA’s leasing operation Free2Move, on February 1.

Replacing Pickles is Mark Blundell – currently DS Automobiles’ UK marketing director, a role he’s had since the birth of DS in the UK.

Meanwhile, Martin Gurney, fleet and used car director leaves the French firm and will be replaced by Scott Westerby.

Alison Jones, managing director, Groupe PSA UK, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Julie to Groupe PSA. She brings a wide range and depth of automotive experience to the role, positioning her well to lead the next exciting chapter for Peugeot in the UK.

‘I want to thank warmly David, Richard and Martin for their highly valuable contributions to the success of Groupe PSA in their respective careers with us and I wish them every success in their next ventures.

‘I also wish Mark Blundell, Mark Pickles and Scott Westerby the very best for their new roles, great career developments for each of them.’

Departing Peugeot MD, David Peel, appeared on Car Dealer Live in October – you can watch the video at the top of this story