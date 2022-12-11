Guy Perry to bring Citroen and Peugeot showrooms under one roof

A car dealership in Cumbria has won permission to build a larger showroom that brings two Groupe PSA brands under the same roof.

Guy Perry applied to Barrow Council to convert part of its building currently used as a Peugeot showroom so that it can display Citroen models as well, which it sells separately.

The work will see a workshop and storage space turned into a showroom, including putting up a valeting building.

A charging point for EVs will also be installed on the site in Phoenix Road, Barrow-in-Furness.

In the design and access statement, civil and structural engineers Gadsden Consulting said: ‘Because of its location and current use, the site clearly represents an opportunity to allow for a new showroom for Citroen to be on the same site as the Peugeot one.

‘It is common nowadays to have multiple showrooms on one site, allowing the dealership to provide more options and enabling them to be more competitive in what is a saturated market.’

Large glazing will be installed to ‘create a bright, open space’, with the showroom also reflecting Citroen’s latest corporate image.

The net trading area will increase by 106 square metres, rising to 354 square metres, but the work will mean one less parking space, with room for 94 vehicles instead of 95.

Neighbouring dealership DSG Vauxhall was consulted about the proposal.

Barrow Council agreed to the plan on Wednesday (Dec 7) on condition that work begins within three years.

Image via Google Street View