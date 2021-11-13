H.R. Owen reunites with Radford for limited-edition Lotus Type 62-2

Luxury motor dealer group H.R. Owen has reunited with iconic coachbuilder Radford to sell a limited-edition Lotus.

The two businesses last worked together in 1963, and to mark the start of the renewed partnership, they have pledged £100,000 between them to the Chain of Hope children’s heart charity for the first five Radfords sold by H.R. Owen.

A total of 62 of the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 will be built – each one bespoke to the buyer’s requirements.

H.R. Owen and Radford previously worked together between 1958 and 1963, after Harold Radford (Coachbuilders) Ltd. was bought by the Swain Group, which also owned H.R. Owen’s Rolls-Royce and Bentley dealership.

Harold Radford’s business was integrated into the servicing and body repair operations of H.R. Owen under the Radford name until late 1963, when it became an independent company again.

Radford is co-owned by broadcaster and motoring specialist Ant Anstead, ex-Formula One world champion Jenson Button, top designer Mark Stubbs plus business adviser and lawyer Roger Behle.

Built in partnership with Lotus, the mid-engine two-seater coupé takes its inspiration from the 1960s Lotus Type 62.

Each Radford Lotus Type 62-2 will be offered in two variations: the ‘Gold Leaf’ version, which pays homage to the race car’s iconic livery and distinctive wings, and the JPS liveried variant, which has several key performance enhancements.

H.R. Owen chief executive Ken Choo said: ‘We are incredibly proud to add Radford to the H.R. Owen portfolio of the world’s leading premium sports and luxury automotive brands – reigniting a historic link between the Radford and H.R. Owen names.

‘What’s more, we’re proud to be doing it in a way that will raise vital funds for our long-term charity partner Chain of Hope.

‘The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 is a beautiful and very special sportscar, combining the latest technologies and elegant design to create something truly spectacular.

‘Radford has a really exciting future ahead and we are thrilled to be able to be a part of it.

‘With the addition of Radford to our portfolio, we further cement H.R. Owen’s position as the UK’s leading luxury automotive retailer group.’

Dan Burge, CEO of Radford, said: ‘We are extremely excited to be partnering with H.R. Owen as our retail partner for the UK.

‘There really is no better or more experienced group for a brand like Radford to be working with, especially now that we are really making a global impact.

‘This new relationship makes even more sense when you consider Radford’s long and close association with H.R. Owen, and we’re anticipating an even brighter future.’