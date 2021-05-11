Here’s the first look at Volkswagen’s new Polo GTI

Volkswagen has shared the first teaser image of its new sporty GTI model.

It comes ahead of what was supposed to be the 2021 GTI celebration weekend at Lake Wörthersee in Austria, but it was cancelled for the second year running because of the pandemic.

The GTI will take its traditional place as the flagship Polo, says VW, with more performance, improved driving dynamics and sportier styling than the regular models.

In the design image, pictured above, the GTI has a full-width LED light bar beneath the grille, with the typical red GTI strip.

Meanwhile, the lower grille has hexagonal shapes, with fog lights framed by sporty blades. The Polo GTI will have front-wheel drive, and the engine will be ‘high-torque’.

It follows April’s unveiling of the latest regular Polo supermini, seen below.

The seventh-generation model has familiar yet sharper looks than its predecessor. Matrix LED headlights are available on higher trims for the first time, for example, so they can be expected to appear on the GTI.

Digital dials are standard, and there’s a new control panel for the air conditioning buttons.

Orders open later this month for the regular Polo, but with the GTI not being fully revealed until late June it’s unlikely the latter model will go on sale until later in the summer.