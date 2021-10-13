Highly Commended Auction House of the Year – Car Dealer Power Awards 2021

Winners of this award for the past three years, Manheim narrowly missed out on being named Auction House of the Year for a fourth consecutive year.

The firm was still highly commended and managing director Liam Quegan says he is delighted with the result.

Manheim – part of the Cox Automotive Group – is a global family-owned business as well as a leading UK provider of integrated products and services for the remarketing sector.

Here’s what Quegan had to say…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘As winners of the award for the last three years running, we’re delighted to have once again been recognised for our auction services by dealers across the country.

‘While of course we would have preferred to win the award again, coming so close has provided us with the impetus to continue providing our customers with a world-class service and support during these challenging times.’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘It’s a huge testament to our amazing team that we have been so successful in this award category year after year, and we thank them for all the incredible work they do to support our customers day in, day out.

‘They deliver incredible results – without them we would never receive these accolades.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘This award, more than any other, means so much to us as it is voted for by our customers.

‘The Car Dealer Power Awards are a great barometer to how you’re really perceived by dealers, so to be recognised year after year in this category is fantastic.

‘It’s not something we take for granted.’

How has the past year been for the company?

‘It goes without saying that it’s been a tough year for everyone. Working under the cloud of Covid-19, navigating multiple lockdowns, and now operating in the most frantic used car market I think any of us have ever seen has tested team members and customers.

‘But I’m proud how everyone has risen to the challenge and helped our customers adapt to a much-changed auction world.

‘The last year has taught us all valuable lessons and helped shape the future of our sector.’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘This year we have been celebrating our centenary, which is a fantastic time to stop and reflect on where we’ve come from.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

‘100 years is an incredible milestone, and we’ve used it as an opportunity to tell the story of our rich history to the team and the wider industry, but we’re far from being done yet.

‘The future is every bit as exciting as what got us to where we are today, and we can’t wait to see what it brings.

‘We know the industry is going through immense change right now and it would be impossible to predict what the future will bring, but our approach to doing business won’t change – we will continue to innovate and support our customers every step of the way.’