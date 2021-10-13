Highly Commended Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year – Car Dealer Power Awards 2021

Click Dealer has been highly commended in two different categories this year including in the Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year category.

Over the past 12 months the company has given all its dealers access to its online reservation solution to really help support their dealerships with the move to more remote selling.

Marketing manager Samantha Boden was delighted with recognition from Car Dealer readers.

Here is what she told us…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘We’re thrilled to be recognised for the first time in this category.

‘Our digital marketing team provides a range of brand awareness and lead generation campaigns which deliver a return on investment for our dealers, helping our clients bring in more quality traffic to their website, reduce their cost per lead, and increase their conversion rate.

‘Our digital marketing services, combined with the technology built into our websites and our integrated dealer management system, provides a strong solution for bringing more consumer leads into dealerships.

‘We’re over the moon that dealers have nominated and voted for us in this category – we’ve been shortlisted alongside some big players in the industry!’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘Being highly commended for consumer lead generation is incredible recognition for our Clickers.

‘This award highlights the work we’ve been doing to bring dealers good quality leads and raises our profile in this area.

‘Whilst Click may have started many years ago as specialists in DMS and website, we have since expanded and grown to provide a wealth of services, including online retail solutions and digital marketing support – so being highly commended in this category helps spotlight us as a valued supplier in these areas too.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘The Car Dealer Power Awards help highlight the suppliers that dealers really value.

‘The awards are a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate innovation in the industry.

‘It’s fantastic to see so many companies showcased for their achievements!’

How has the past year been for the company?

‘With the acceleration to online car buying and drop in showroom footfall – we’ve been working with dealers to provide digital solutions to help their dealership stand out from the crowd and bring in new buyers.

‘We have a strong digital marketing team, which has expanded over the past year – we now have eight dedicated marketeers currently working on social media, SEO, PPC, and other digital campaigns for our dealers.

‘By having complete end-to-end reporting (from campaign through to website through to sale in the DMS), we have been able to provide dealers with accurate reporting on the success of their campaigns and also use that deep insight to tailor our campaigns for each dealer.

‘We’re ending 2021 on a strong note, and looking forward to the future!’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘The digital world is ever changing, so we will be continuing to adapt and develop to provide the best service for our customers.

‘We’re looking to expand our digital marketing solutions to support even more dealers throughout 2022.

‘Having a strong online presence to get in front of the right buyers and sellers is going to be key, which is something we will continue to support our dealers with.’