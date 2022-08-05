Hippo Motor Group reaches ‘important milestone’ as workforce tops 300 for the first time

Bosses at Hippo Motor Group say the firm has reached an ‘important milestone’ with the company’s workforce topping 300 people for the first time.

The Blackburn-based retailer has reached the landmark after 116 years of history, during which time it has remained in the same family.

The outfit was established in its current guise in 2007 by Tom and Richard Preston but has heritage dating back to 1906.

The original company was set up by Tom and Richard’s ancestor, George Preston, and began life as a successful coal merchants.

It changed tact in 1960 to join the motor trade and has operated, under various names, ever since.

This however, is the first time that the company can boast a workforce of more than 300 employees.

The firm is now hoping it continue to grow and get even bigger, especially after a recent redevelopment of it’s Blackburn HQ.

Tom Preston, group managing director, said: ‘Hippo Motor Group has always been about providing opportunities to local talent and nurturing their careers, and we’re delighted to have grown our workforce to 300 and counting.

‘Apart from demonstrating the success of Hippo as a commercial entity, a growing and thriving workforce proves that we have stayed true to the ethos of being a real family business.

‘For us, it’s about much more than the legacy of the Preston name. It’s about creating an environment where people feel valued, are provided with opportunities, and want to stay with us.’

Hippo specialises in the leasing and finance of new, used and prestige vehicles and is currently looking to employ another 25 members of staff across the company.

Preston added: ‘We’ve achieved a strong retentionate and loyalty from high-performing staff, and this is something we’re looking to really build on.

‘The 25 vacancies we have available are likely to be filled quickly and our new starters can expect a welcoming atmosphere, a healthy work/life balance, and multiple opportunities to grow professionally, from shadowing managers to undertaking a range of courses.

‘With the recent, £2.4m upgrade of our Blackburn HQ, including a state-of-the art showroom and fully equipped prep centre, and a workforce to comfortably exceed 300, the future for Hippo Motor Group is looking extremely positive and we look forward to welcoming fresh talent into the team.’