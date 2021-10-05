Log in
Honda Civic Type R parkedHonda Civic Type R parked

Car News

Honda confirms 2022 launch for new Civic Type R

  • Honda confirms work is underway on new Civic Type R
  • Performance model expected to arrive in Europe in mid 2022
  • Japanese firm release series of teaser images showing car under heavy camouflage

Time 42 seconds ago

Honda’s latest Civic Type R will be released next year, the Japanese firm has confirmed.

The announcement is the first time the brand has acknowledged  the existence of a new model, although very details have been revealed.

In a small post, Honda revealed just two pictures of the new model wearing heavy camouflage, along with the caption ‘Development of the best performing Honda Civic Type R continues’.

Advert

The latest Type R is now due to be put through its paces at Germany’s Nurburgring.

Though Honda has yet to announce further details regarding the new Type R’s powertrain, it is not thought to have any form of electrification.

Instead, it’s most likely an adaptation of the current car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, albeit with additional power and torque.

Civic Type R from the rear

Despite the heavy disguise, it’s easy to see some of the Type R’s aerodynamic features.

Advert

At the rear sits an uber-large wing – just as its predecessor had – while the Civic’s now-iconic three-outlet exhaust is present and correct too.

Given that the next-generation standard Civic has yet to arrive in Europe, it’s likely that the Type R will hit the road sometime in the middle of 2022.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51