Honda confirms 2022 launch for new Civic Type R

Honda’s latest Civic Type R will be released next year, the Japanese firm has confirmed.

The announcement is the first time the brand has acknowledged the existence of a new model, although very details have been revealed.

In a small post, Honda revealed just two pictures of the new model wearing heavy camouflage, along with the caption ‘Development of the best performing Honda Civic Type R continues’.

The latest Type R is now due to be put through its paces at Germany’s Nurburgring.

Though Honda has yet to announce further details regarding the new Type R’s powertrain, it is not thought to have any form of electrification.

Instead, it’s most likely an adaptation of the current car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, albeit with additional power and torque.

Despite the heavy disguise, it’s easy to see some of the Type R’s aerodynamic features.

At the rear sits an uber-large wing – just as its predecessor had – while the Civic’s now-iconic three-outlet exhaust is present and correct too.

Given that the next-generation standard Civic has yet to arrive in Europe, it’s likely that the Type R will hit the road sometime in the middle of 2022.