Hot stuff! Chorley Group notches up 20-year fleet milestone with fire prevention firm

Chorley Group is celebrating two decades of supplying Nissan vans to a fire prevention and security company.

The Lancashire-based automotive dealer group said seeing the Townstars and Primastars out and about adorned with the Black Box Group livery was great and it hoped that the partnership would continue for many more years.

Black Box employees use the vans while supplying, installing and maintaining fire and security systems at commercial premises across the north-west of England, such as data centres, distribution hubs, office spaces, retail chains and industrial sites.

David Barnes, the MD of Black Box Group, said he was delighted to have such a strong relationship with Chorley Group’s corporate sales team, adding that the Townstar and Primastar vans were ideal for what his firm needed.

What’s more, the two companies have just signed an agreement under which Chorley Group will supply Black Box with a new van every month for the foreseeable future.

‘Nissan vans are perfect for us,’ said Barnes. ‘They’re spacious and well equipped but above all reliable, and they come with generous warranties.’

He added: ‘We have been delighted to escalate our partnership with Chorley Group over the past couple of years.

‘It was something that was rather ad hoc until fairly recently, but our new arrangement is much more structured and demonstrates a commitment to the future from both sides.’

Robson Broomhead, corporate centre manager at Chorley Group, said: ‘Black Box Group is one of our most valued corporate clients and I couldn’t be more delighted that our relationship is going from strength to strength.

‘It’s great to see the company’s Nissan LCVs with their smart Black Box livery on the streets of the north-west, and we look forward to working with the company for many years to come.’