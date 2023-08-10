House of Lords launches inquiry into electric cars and the barriers to achieving 2030 ban

The House of Lords has launched an inquiry into electric vehicles as it seeks to understand the barriers in place ahead of the 2030 ban.

Led by Baroness Kate Parminter, the chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, the inquiry is calling for evidence from the motor trade and members of the public.

The investigation will look at the feasibility of the 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars and the 2035 ban for hybrids.

The inquiry has published a list of questions on its website that it is seeking answers to as part of the committee’s work and will look in depth at the sale of EVs.

It wants to know if the government is doing enough to help consumers switch to EVs and ensure they are ‘affordable and accessible’.

The scope of the inquiry will also assess electric vehicle ranges and whether they offer enough for the average driver and it wants to know why the UK is not seeing ‘low cost EVs’ like China.

The inquiry will also look at the used car market for electric vehicles in detail and assess how it is ‘projected to develop’ between now and the 2030 ban.

The value of used electric cars has plummeted in recent months. A list of the biggest depreciating cars in July produced by Auto Trader was dominated by EVs – it showed the Tesla Model X had lost nearly 30 per cent of its value in just 12 months.

It also wants to hear about people’s experience with using an EV, the issues surrounding the end of life disposal of electric cars and, crucially, the national and regional charging issues.

On this final topic the inquiry will look at the issues facing rural and urban residents with charging, concerns around grid capacity for electric vehicles and the challenges and opportunities surrounding public charging networks.

Baroness Parminter said: ‘The rubber is now hitting the road – as we can’t get to net zero without individuals making changes to our lives, how we travel and what we buy.

‘Using EVs for passenger transport will be a part of that and the government has committed to ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.



‘We want to hear from the public about their experience of acquiring and using EVs in the UK, and the barriers to doing so.

‘We also want to find out from industry, local authorities, and all others with an interest in decarbonising transport, what the government needs to do to encourage greater take up of EVs ahead of their 2030 and 2035 targets.’

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, added: ‘Car makers are committed to the decarbonisation of their products with many having already announced dates for the phasing out of traditional powertrains in advance of the UK’s timetable.

‘Manufacturers have invested billions of pounds into this transition and now need the market to accelerate, not just to get a return on that investment, but to meet societal and environmental ambitions.

‘With the choice of electrified products expanding and their undoubted benefits – a quiet driving experience, the potential for lower running costs, and a reduced environmental impact – governments must provide the support and encouragement for all consumers to purchase, charge and own.’

Members of the public and the motor trade can submit their opinions to the call for evidence online.