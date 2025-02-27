How Motorway’s instant stock funding can help used car dealers to grow their businesses

We know that for many dealers, acquiring the right stock at the right time is make-or-break for their business.

One of the biggest hurdles can be managing the upfront costs of buying new vehicles. If cash is tied up in stock that isn’t moving, dealers end up hamstrung when trying to acquire vehicles that the market is demanding, meaning they lose out on valuable sales simply because of cash-flow limitations.

That’s where our introduction of instant stock funding comes in, designed to make it easier than ever for dealers to free up cash-flow so they never miss an opportunity to acquire quality stock.

It’s part of how we’re supporting dealers with an end-to-end experience so they can focus their time and resources into growing their businesses.

In partnership with NextGear Capital, eligible dealers can now access 100%* funding for vehicle costs and fees, right at the point of purchase.

As stock funding is integrated directly into Motorway’s existing payment process, it can be used in one click to fund vehicle purchases made through Motorway.

The aim is to save time and reduce the administrative burden, letting dealers focus on what matters most: finding and selling the best stock to their customers.

That’s on top of the time savings dealers can already enjoy through our payment process. On average, dealers get back up to 13 minutes per transaction, or over an hour saved across five purchases! That’s time that they can reinvest into growing their businesses.

The Motorway platform is all about simplifying the often complicated and time-consuming process of acquiring high-quality stock.

As the UK’s only used-car marketplace to offer a truly end-to-end service – allowing dealers to source, pay, fund and transport stock within the platform – we’re proud to continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of our dealers and help them to grow.

To sign up to Motorway, visit Motorway Pro.