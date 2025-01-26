Huge car dealer tax bills revealed as Arnold Clark owner shells out £74.2m

The widow of Sir Arnold Clark – founder of the most profitable UK car dealer group – and her family paid a whopping £74.2m tax bill last year.

Lady Philomena Clark, the largest shareholder in the Car Dealer Top 100 list topping dealership group, was named 19th in this year’s Sunday Times Tax List 2025

Clark was one of several car dealers named by the paper which researched those people who paid huge multi million pound tax bills last year.

The research includes estimates of how much people shelled out on corporation, dividend, capital gains, income and payrolls taxes.

Arnold Clark made £366.1m EBITDA profit in its last audited accounts on turnover of nearly £5bn.

Former car salesman Henry Moser, who went on to offer car finance, was 21st in the list – he shelled out £57.8m in tax.

Douglas Park and his family – founders of Park’s Motor Group – was 61st on the list, paying £19.8m in tax last year.

Park’s of Hamilton (Holdings) Ltd was named 10th on our list of the most profitable car dealers in November with £51.4m EBITDA profit on turnover of just over £1bn.

John Tordoff and the JCT600 family were in 68th place on the tax paying list – they paid out £17.4m in tax last year. JCT600 were 9th in the Car Dealer Top 100 with £58.6m profit on turnover of £1.4bn.

The former owners of Marshall Motor Group – the Marshall family – shelled out £15.2m in tax, placing them equal 73rd.

And Graham Day and his family – behind the CEM Day Limited firm that runs the Day’s Motor Group – paid £11.1m in tax, according to the Sunday Times.