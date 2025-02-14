Hundreds of BCA workers facing job losses as firm announces shock site closure

Around 200 BCA workers are at risk of losing their jobs after the firm announced the shock closure of one of its remarketing centres.

The auction company is to wind down its Chipping Warden site, with operations moving to existing sites in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Workers were informed on January 28 that the centre would shut down for good in 45 days time, making the final closure date March 14.

The move is said to have ‘shocked and angered’ employees, who were blindsided by the news which ‘came out of the blue’.

Following the decision, one employee told the Banbury Guardian: ‘There are now a lot of people at BCA very upset about the decision.

‘We had no notice, the announcement about 200 redundancies and the centre relocating to Bedford just came completely out of the blue.

‘Just before Christmas we were getting told to up production and we were smashing a lot more cars out than normal and this is the thanks we get for it!

‘I’m now in my sixties and I feel like I’m too old to get another job but too young to retire. I feel like I’ve been thrown into limbo.’

BCA has operated the Chipping Warden site since 2016, when the firm acquired vehicle preparation and storage expert, Ambrosetti.

Confirming the closure, the company said the decision had been made in order to ‘evolve its operational base’.

A spokesperson for BCA said: ‘BCA confirmed that the Chipping Warden Remarketing Centre is set to relocate to other sites it operates in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire and has opened consultation with staff.

‘Like all businesses, BCA needs to evolve its operational base in line with its growth journey and the changing external environment and needs of our customers to ensure we continue to provide market leading service and support.

‘BCA continues to invest heavily in the scale and diversification of our physical estate, developing facilities and building further capability in areas such as cosmetic and mechanical enhancement as well as building remarketing capability across our Vehicle Preparation centres as we seek to make our entire physical footprint multi-functional.

‘Until the consultation is completed, BCA is unable to comment further.’