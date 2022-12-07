Hyundai to splash out £1m funding school trips for up to 25,000 children

Hyundai has announced a new programme of investment which will see it splash out £1m to pay for as many as 25,000 children in the UK to go on school trips.

The South Korean brand says that school trips remain as ‘essential part’ of education despite being in decline over recent years.

The Great British School Trip initiative will go to children whose parents would be otherwise unable to afford educational trips.

A study of 1,600 UK parents, carried out on behalf of Hyundai, found that 52 per cent of children hadn’t told their parents about an upcoming trip.

More than half (54 per cent of parents) believed it was because their children were concerned they wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Hyundai also ran a similar study of 433 teachers, which revealed that 61 per cent were less likely to plan trips than five years ago.

Meanwhile, 56 per cent of teachers who’d tried to organise school trips in the past year had had them cancelled or not approved.

The car manufacturer says 200 venues have shown their support for the initiative so far, including RAF Museum Midlands, the Youth Hostels Association and the Disney Theatrical Association.

It is hoped that the trips will support the curriculum, covering subjects such as art, science, engineering and maths.

Today Hyundai launches The Great British School Trip, an initiative that offers 25,000 children free school trips across the UK. 📚 We’re working with Tim Campbell MBE to support a progressive society and put school trips back on the agenda. Read more: https://t.co/QqHgUP0jBi pic.twitter.com/0JDcrvgArn — Hyundai Motor UK Press Office (@Hyundai_UK_PR) December 6, 2022

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: ‘School trips should provide some of the most exciting and memorable times for our young people.

‘They help to bring their learning to life, encourage greater engagement and inspire their future ambitions. I know that’s what they did for myself and for my children.

‘I firmly believe that they are an essential part of our young people’s development and something that every child should have access to.

‘As a company that strives to support humanity and foster an ambitious next generation, we are delighted to launch this pioneering initiative, which will deliver these life experiences as well as supporting teaching staff and parents.’