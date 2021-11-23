Inchcape rebrands its used car centres as part of three-year expansion plan

Inchcape is rebranding its UK used car centres as it looks to open 20 new standalone sites over the next three years in areas where it already operates.

The automotive distribution, retail and services company currently has used car centres in Bolton, Burton, Cheltenham, Derby and Shrewsbury.

It said the new branding – Bravoauto – aims to highlight that when someone decides to buy a car from Inchcape, ‘it’s a choice worth celebrating’, adding that the words ‘bravo’ and ‘auto’ combined are understood in nearly every language, so fit well with its global strategy.

Inchcape opened its first Bravoauto centre in Chester last Friday (Nov 19).

Claire Price, head of marketing at Inchcape UK, said: ‘Bravoauto represents our position as a main competitor in the used car market and aligns with the history we have with our Inchcape UK brand.

‘Our slogan “Everything you expect and more” is reflected in our customer proposition, where we provide best-in-market offerings to our customers.

‘We want to give our customers more choice, more value and more security.

‘This is an exciting time for the business and I’m really pleased to see the sites coming together to support the new brand and customer offering.’

James Brearley, chief executive of Inchcape UK, said of the brand: ‘We have a solid used car operation in the UK already, and from this we have built a strategy to expand our footprint where we already have a good density of representation.

‘Bravoauto is an expansion building on over 170 years of experience Inchcape has within the automotive industry, and we’ll definitely be keeping our ethos and spirit in the new businesses we open.

‘We opened our first Bravoauto used car centre in Chester on November 19, creating 10 new jobs, and I’m pleased to say we have more centres opening in the new year.

‘Our customer proposition is a really strong one that we know will give our customers everything they expect and more, and they can come and see us in person at our current and new sites or complete their full transaction online.

‘All our current used car centres will be rebranded to Bravoauto over the next few months, and we will advertise under this branding in the regional areas.’