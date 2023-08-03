Industry charity Ben reinforces support message to help people this summer

Automotive industry charity Ben is sending out a message of hope to individuals and families in need this summer.

Rachel Clift, health and well-being director, said: ‘Times are getting increasingly tough for families and individuals, especially now the summer holidays are here.

‘If you’re worried about making ends meet, buying food, paying the bills and school uniforms for September, you’re not alone, Ben is here for you.

‘We want everyone in our industry to know that we’re here.’

She added: ‘Many individuals and families are being pushed to the edge with the current rising cost of living.

‘It’s also impacting on other areas of their health and well-being, so if you work, or have worked, in the automotive industry, please get in touch now if you’re struggling or feeling at breaking point.

‘You can contact our free and confidential helpline on 08081 311 333.’

Ben said that over the past 12 months, it had supported 128 households that couldn’t afford to put food on the table, 66 households unable to pay their rent or mortgage, and 52 households that couldn’t afford their utility bills.

The charity added that it was seeing inquiries increasing, as well as dealing with a rise in support cases.

Ben said it wanted to give families who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford it the opportunity to enjoy spending time together and create special memories during the summer holidays.

This is as well as taking pressure off families who face impending back-to-school costs, including school uniform, bags and PE kits.