Ineos Automotive saddles up with Badminton Horse Trials in three-year deal

Ineos Automotive has signed a deal with the Badminton Horse Trials as its official vehicle supplier up to and including 2026.

The three-year partnership will see Grenadier 4X4s providing support for the event, which has been held at the Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire for 75 years.

Visitors to this year’s equestrian extravaganza, which takes place from May 8 to 12, will be able to get behind the wheel of a Grenadier and take it round the estate’s off-road course.

Tom Johnson, who is in charge of Ineos’s UK, Middle East & North America, and Ireland region, said: ‘We are excited to be involved in the Badminton Horse Trials as we’ve had so much interest in the Grenadier from people in the sector.

Exclusive: Door ‘closed’ to new dealers at Ineos Automotive as firm begins roll-out of Grenadier

‘The Grenadier is the ideal companion for those in the equestrian industry who need a hard-working vehicle that still provides modern comfort and refinement.

‘The vehicle is the perfect combination of refinement and robustness for drivers who depend on their vehicle in different environments.

‘It can handle tough rural conditions, has great towing capability but also has the modern comfort and refinement today’s drivers expect.’

Badminton Horse Trials event director Jane Tuckwell added: ‘We are very grateful to Ineos Automotive for their support of Badminton Horse Trials and very much look forward to seeing the Grenadier 4X4s in action during the event.’

The Grenadier, which is made in Hambach in the Moselle region of France, has a 3.5-tonne towing capacity and more than 2,000 litres of load space.

It also boasts a trailer stability assist feature as standard to improve safety, handling and driveability.