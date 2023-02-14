Isuzu dealer tells of joy and honour at receiving special award from brand

An Isuzu car dealer has told of his joy at being recognised for his dedication to the brand.

Andrew McGlone, the MD of Eaglesham Garage in Glasgow, received his Special Appreciation Award at the 2023 dealer conference and awards, held in Manchester and hosted by actor and former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson.

The award recognises a person’s long-term efforts to perform well in their dealership, displaying the utmost commitment to the brand.

Presenting him with his trophy, William Brown, MD of International Motors UK & Ireland, which imports and distributes Isuzu vehicles, said: ‘Andrew’s passion for the Isuzu brand and his dedication to the business over the years has made him a significant figure in the brand’s success in the UK.

‘Andrew has a strong automotive background which provides him with the knowledge and competence of a great leader, which is only complemented by his personable, friendly demeanour.

‘He is an asset to the network, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award.’

McGlone said: ‘It gives me great pleasure to say that since beginning my close work with the Isuzu brand, I have seen the network expand firsthand into what I can only characterise now as a vast family.

‘Receiving this award is such an honour, as it not only celebrates my history with the brand but also recognises me as a pivotal member of this growing family.

‘I am overjoyed to be accepting this award, and couldn’t have imagined a better start to 2023!’

Eaglesham Garage is a family-run business that has been part of the Isuzu UK dealer network for more than 30 years, having signed up to the brand in 1990.

McGlone’s long experience of the motor trade began in 1994 when he was 16, starting as a salesman.

Since becoming MD of Eaglesham in February 2010 when his father, Robert, retired, he has pushed to keep Eaglesham Garage as one of the top dealers within the Isuzu network, said the manufacturer.

Isuzu said his work ethos and long-standing passion for the brand had translated into the dealership, where he commands a close-knit team that strives to give customers a fantastic sales and aftersales experience.

Also at the ceremony, Saltash-based Roger Young Isuzu was named Isuzu UK Dealer of the Year, New Dealer of the Year went to Trek Trucks of Sheffield, and Hunt Forest Group, which covers Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset and Somerset, collected the Dealership Community Award.

Pictured at top from left are Shaun Williamson, Andrew McGlone and William Brown

