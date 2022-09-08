It’s green for go as Oodle poised to take over G3 auction lane for the day again

Car finance company Oodle is partnering with G3 Vehicle Auctions for a second year to hold an exclusive takeover sale.

It’ll see G3’s popular Red Lane being transformed to a Green Lane, reflecting Oodle’s corporate colour, for the day on Tuesday, September 13.

Up to 150 Oodle cars are expected to be auctioned on the day, alongside a further 150 vehicles in G3’s Black Lane.

It follows the success of the first Oodle/G3 Green Lane event, which was held in September 2021.

Phil Williams, managing director of Oodle Car Finance, said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with G3 to create the Green Lane for a second year.

‘Last year was an incredibly successful venture for both us and G3, and I’m glad that they’re helping us to remarket a selection of cars that have been returned to us.’

The takeover event will be held at G3’s Castleford auction centre, which is located off junction 32 of the M62.

Williams added: ‘It’s great to be coming back to G3, and we’re looking forward to not only selling our stock but also to catch up with our Oodle partners and meet new dealers.

‘With the current economic climate being the way it is, we like to make the most of each opportunity we have to meet and work with other professionals within our industry.’

Alongside Oodle Car Finance, the event is also coinciding with an open day for the RAC Dealer Network, with its roster of approved dealers from across the UK invited to the sale.

Dealers wanting to take part in the auction either online or physically will need to register online before tomorrow (Sep 9).